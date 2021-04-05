Monday sees gusty winds, record heat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The morning is cool and dry. Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s for most spots, so you shouldn’t need too many layers. By the afternoon, temperatures will heat into the 70s and 80s, with record warmth expected. Winds will be breezy, out of the west and southwest up to around 25 mph for most, with gustier winds in western New Mexico up to around 35 mph. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening for western New Mexico, including Gallup and Grants, as well as southern Colorado, including Durango, Cortez, and Alamosa.

Tomorrow will be even windier with high fire danger across most of the state, thanks to an incoming cold front. Temperatures will start to drop, from north to south, as the front crosses the state.