A winter storm is pushing across the northern United States, dragging a disturbance across the northernmost portions of New Mexico. This will allow overnight lows to remain relatively mild. While a bit of moisture will remain across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners, allowing for light mountain snow and spotty valley rain through Sunday, the rest of the state will remain mostly dry.

Not only will it be dry, especially southeast, it will also be very windy. Gusts 40-60 mph statewide are expected, with isolated stronger gusts possible in higher elevations. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for many counties across the state.

Dry and windy conditions create an elevated to critical fire danger, which is why Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect across the entire eastern half of the state, including Albuquerque in the Central Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures will still warm above average mainly south of I-40, especially east with the help of downslope warming. Any rain that tries to fall south of I-40 will almost definitely evaporate before it reaches the ground. Very isolated spotty showers are possible over the metro, but it will be so dry at the surface rain will struggle to reach the ground. A break in activity will arrive by early next week along with continued above average warmth. Enjoy it while you can, because a large winter storm will arrive late next week, bringing back down temperatures to below average and increasing precipitation chances across New Mexico.