Moisture returns to parts of New Mexico late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures climb well above average through Christmas across New Mexico. Increasing moisture will bring chances for rain and snow to parts of the state around Christmas too.

A warming trend started today across New Mexico as a ridge of high pressure is building in to our west. This will continue to bring in warmer weather all the way through Christmas Eve for many. This westerly upper level flow will also bring in moisture. You will notice this as an increase in cloud cover over the next few days as the moisture increases in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Winds will also be increasing every day this week, especially in the eastern half of the state.

An disturbance in the jet stream will bring in mountain snow and lower elevation rain chances to northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado starting Thursday. These showers will continue into Friday. Meanwhile, another round of strong, and potentially damaging, wind gusts is possible Friday morning. Gusts over 50 mph will be possible in eastern New Mexico, with even stronger wind gusts in the mountains.

Another storm system will draw in moisture into New Mexico Christmas Day and Sunday, once again bringing rain and snow chances back to parts of northern and western New Mexico, along with southern Colorado.