Strong storms continues across far northeast and southeast New Mexico early this evening, with most activity expected to dissipate after sunset. A few clouds will stick around just east of the mountains early tomorrow morning as a southwesterly surface wind draws more moisture west through the cracks of the Central Mountain Chain.

After around 2 PM Sunday afternoon, showers and storms will begin forming over the Central Mountain Chain and far southwest mountains. The line of storms will push southeast into the later afternoon and evening hours, with hail and strong wind gusts possible. Far western and northwestern New Mexico will remain dry and mostly sunny. Most storms will push into Texas around sunset, with the slight chance for an isolated Northern Mountain storm overnight and into early Monday morning.

The biggest concern with the strong storms tomorrow is burn scar flash flooding, mainly over the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. Storms will persist across the east Monday, before a backdoor cold front increases coverage of showers and storms on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Whether or not the metro sees any rain is still a bit uncertain, but most of us will remain dry besides the potential for an isolated hit or miss storm in the Albuquerque area.

High pressure will approach the state from the west over the next couple days, centering itself over AZ/NM by mid next week. High pressure brings sinking air, which compresses the air and therefore heats it up. This will allow the hottest temperatures to build across western New Mexico with Farmington potentially seeing their first 100° day of the year by next week.