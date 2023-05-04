NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mostly dry in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico, but there will be light showers possible in eastern New Mexico throughout the morning commute. All moisture will move out of the state by mid-morning.

There will be a chance for a few showers or weak storms in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the northeast highlands this afternoon and early evening. The rest of the state will become sunny by midday and winds will pick up a bit. Gusts will be highest in the mountains and the east plains, at 30 to 40 mph. The valley will see less wind, with gusts at around 15 to 30 mph. Windier weather will arrive Friday, and winds will stay breezy through the weekend. As the dry air moves in and winds pick up, the state will see high fire danger for the next several days. Red flag warnings will be in effect for much of central and northeast NM today, including the Metro, and more of the state will be under the warnings Friday.