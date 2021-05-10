Moisture in the east keeps rain chances around

Better moisture will keep rain chances and clouds around in eastern New Mexico this week.

Higher dew points sit across eastern New Mexico today, while drier air is in place in the western half of the state. Cloud cover will erode through today, with a chance for storms in the northeast. Meanwhile, stronger winds this afternoon will bring a critical fire danger to western New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will help to push the moisture into western New Mexico. Southerly winds will help to keep that moisture in place through the end of the week. A weak disturbance in the jet stream will move in Friday and help spark a few isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley.

