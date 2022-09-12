NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As Kay continues to break down off the Pacific Coast, moisture is getting ushered into the state. A majority of the storm’s moisture lies in Arizona and California, but it is expected to continue pushing east into the work week. This will allow New Mexico to see better coverage of shower and thunderstorm action by midweek.

Today there is the best potential for showers and storms in southern NM and to the west of the Continental Divide. Rain chances will push east Tuesday afternoon and evening, with widespread coverage of shower and thunderstorms expected. By Wednesday, most storms will have pushed into eastern New Mexico and moving towards Texas.

Unfortunately, westerly winds are forecast to return starting Thursday. This will bring significantly drier air across the entire state, with sunshine and much warmer temperatures expected this weekend.