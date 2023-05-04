NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture from the storm yesterday has quickly departed this afternoon with a bit of lingering cloud coverage over the mountains, especially north. These clouds will not drop any rain, with dry and sunny conditions expected throughout this afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm as breezes pick up, gusts 25-35 mph with an isolated just up to 40 mph possible. Dry air and breezy conditions have brought back fire weather, with Red Flag Warnings in effect.

It will get a bit windier tomorrow afternoon as westerly winds return. Gusts 25-45 mph are expected across the state, with downslope warming across the keeping temperatures well above average east. Roswell/Carlsbad will be near 90° Friday afternoon. The heat, dry air, and winds will allow fire danger will return with Red Flag Warnings in place from northeast to southwest New Mexico.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect across northern New Mexico into Saturday as well with more breezy and dry conditions. Plenty of sunshine and slightly above average will persist all weekend and into next week as dry westerly winds dominate the forecast. There is the chance for more precipitation by mid to late next week, but models are still very uncertain at this point. Either way, a lovely and dry weekend is in store across the state but please be aware of the fire danger.