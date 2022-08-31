Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected once again this afternoon. The majority of the monsoon moisture lies over the southern half of the state, ushered in by a retreating weak upper level low. Moisture is expected to linger south through tomorrow, before dry air moves into the state by Friday.

Even though most of the moisture across the state is to the south, there is still enough recycled moisture under the building Four Corners high pressure to allow mountainous afternoon storms to pop up. The best potential will be across the northern mountains. The rain this evening is expected to dissipate past midnight, allowing for a mainly calm and cool night ahead.

Isolated showers and storms across the southernmost corner of the state and higher terrain is expected tomorrow and Friday, but significantly less coverage. By Saturday, an upper level disturbance will cross the northern part of the state, allowing more widespread shower and thunderstorm coverage. That includes the Albuquerque metro and surrounding areas.