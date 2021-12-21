Milder with high clouds arriving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy solstice! It’s the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight for Albuquerque. We’re starting to see some clouds increase from the west this morning. This coupled with a west to southwesterly flow aloft will keep our temperatures very warm especially east of the mountains. We’ll see highs into the middle 50s for central NM and middle to upper 60s for the east. Wind speeds will begin increasing each day ahead of the big storm which will arrive later in the week. This will once again be the biggest impact statewide for us as gusts topple 45-60 mph. This could impact travel especially closer to Colorado as some roadways will be slick.

Before this storm arrives, expect milder temperatures as highs hover 10-15° above average. Breezy conditions will continue east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains where gusts could reach 30+ mph. Skies will also become partly to mostly cloudy especially for the west. But our temperatures will even approach 60° for ABQ and Rio Rancho Thursday and Christmas Eve. It won’t feel much like Christmas with this forecast. The only parts of the area that could see a white Christmas will be the mountains closer to Colorado.