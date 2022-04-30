NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gorgeous Saturday all across New Mexico with abundant sunshine and calmer wind speeds. We still have some breezy weather in the northeast with the strongest peak gusts 30-35 mph east of Las Vegas. While conditions are much better than Friday, these stronger winds ultimately aren’t helping matters. This continues to be our main concern as we head into Sunday. Wind speeds will slowly increase overnight as another storm approaches the central Rockies. This puts New Mexico on the southern edge once again, meaning more higher wind gusts for Sunday. Red Flag warnings are in effect for western and central NM throughout the day with southwest wind gusts 30-45 mph. This will help fire growth northeast of the Cerro Pelado and Calf Canyon blazes. Overnight tonight, expect some increasing high clouds and milder temperatures.

High temperatures will warm 5-10° from Saturday with highs in the middle 80s for Albuquerque, near 90° for Roswell, and 80° for Santa Fe under mostly sunny skies. Much drier air arrives from the west later Sunday evening. Meanwhile, eastern NM will see some strong to severe storms in the late afternoon as low-level moisture dramatically increases from southeast winds. This will set up a dry line, providing areas of lift for stronger storms, especially near Tucumcari, Clovis, and Portales. Monday will see cooler, drier weather with some stronger afternoon wind gusts east of the central mountains.