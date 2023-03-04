Beautiful spring weather has finally arrived! We reached 62° this afternoon in Albuquerque, marking the first time above 60° in more than 10 days. Santa Fe climbed to 54°, while Roswell reached 71°. Enjoy the warmth and make plans Sunday since it’ll be even milder. Winds picked up this afternoon compared to Friday, peaking with gusts 35-45 mph near the Continental Divide.

Overnight tonight, clouds increase over the Four Corners. This coupled with some stronger winds east of the mountains mean a milder night. The main concern Sunday will be the windier weather with fire conditions for the eastern plains. Red flag warnings are in effect throughout the day and will likely last into Monday. Repeated high wind gusts, low humidity, and above average temperatures are the main ingredients needed. Otherwise, our temperatures everywhere in the viewing area will climb above average for early March through midweek. We could even reach 70° in Albuquerque and 80° in Roswell Sunday. A very powerful jet stream/storm track continues over the Pacific Northwest and Great Basin. So another storm comes our way Thursday bringing higher winds, colder temps, and mountain snow/valley rain showers to the state. This storm moves out later Friday into next weekend, dropping high temps below average once again.