Much warmer temperatures spilled into New Mexico Saturday as our storm departed east into Texas and Oklahoma. Our highs warmed a solid 10-20° for southern NM with the fresh snowpack quickly melting under sunny skies. Highs climbed into the 60s for parts of eastern NM even! The ABQ metro warmed to 55° and stronger wind gusts of 30-35 mph pushed Grants to 59°. We’ll begin to see high clouds increase this evening ahead of our next quick hitting storm for the northern mountains. Light snow is likely in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains overnight as a backdoor cold front arrives. Sunday’s high temperatures will drop slightly, mainly for the east.

We’ll continue our quiet weather and sunny skies Sunday with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50° east. The Rio Grande Valley will be in the lower 50s with less wind statewide. Next week turns somewhat more interesting as another, more potent storm takes shape. The impacts will be higher for New Mexico, which means higher wind gusts, more clouds, and some snow north. Temperatures cool 10-15° midweek, but only for a day before milder weather arrives to kick off December.