Milder, sunny Saturday on tap

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re off to a cold start this Saturday morning with many areas at or below freezing in northern New Mexico. Wind chills are once again in the teens in Taos and Durango. But overall our winds have flipped directions to a southwesterly flow. This will help warm us up 5-10 degrees from Friday. Highs will approach 70 degrees in Albuquerque and the middle 60s for Santa Fe and Taos. It’ll be a picture-perfect fall weekend under perfectly sunny skies. We’ll begin to see some increasing clouds later Sunday evening with even a few sprinkles possible far northwest. This is ahead of our next scraper storm system Monday into Tuesday.

This next storm will be too far north once again. So, this means we stay dry but will still feel the effects of some stronger wind gusts Monday afternoon. It’ll be a windy afternoon with gusts between 30-40 mph. The strongest winds will be east of the central mountains. A cold front follows suit Tuesday, tanking temperatures only 5-10 degrees. Beyond this, we stay dry and sunny with seasonal temperatures.