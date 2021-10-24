Milder Sunday with calmer winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re beginning our Sunday roughly 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday. Most areas are above freezing with some spots near Carlsbad already near 70! We’re seeing some high winds east of the Sangre de Cristo this morning. But these will generally subside throughout the day. Overall, we’ll end the day a couple of degrees cooler compared to Saturday and a little calmer as well under mainly sunny skies. Our winds turn southerly Monday. This will warm us up dramatically as highs near 80 in Albuquerque and near 90 once again for Roswell and southeast NM.

Wind speeds continue strengthening into Tuesday as a powerful low level jet stream moves directly over us. This will allow wind gusts to maximize around 50-60 mph throughout the day. A cold front will also move through later in the afternoon, crashing temps 15-20 degrees. We’ll also see some rain showers across northwest NM and our northern mountains. We’ll have one more windy day on Wednesday too as the deep trough moves east of us.