Milder start to the weekend, more afternoon scattered storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was quite the storm Thursday evening as heavy rain, lightning, and thunder were seen all throughout the Albuquerque metro area. In the west mesa, more than one inch of rain fell while officially at the Sunport only 0.01″ fell. The storm fell apart as it moved into the lower spots.

As we look ahead into our Friday, we’ll start with milder temperatures with the muggier air in place. Expect more late afternoon/evening thunderstorms across central New Mexico. The weekend also looks similar as some upper-level energy keeps the storms alive from southwest to northeast.

Some flash flooding will be possible over the higher spots. We’ll still have the summer heat with us over the weekend as highs contend with 90s degrees for Albuquerque and points south. Highs will generally fall in the lower to middle 80s for Santa Fe and Taos. The hottest and driest locations will be Farmington as well as Roswell. We’ll catch a break from the rain Monday-Tuesday before some tropical moisture moves in later next week.