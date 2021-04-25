Milder start to the day, turning hot by afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are a solid 10-15 degrees warmer this morning than Saturday. We’re waking up to sunny skies all throughout the state. Today will turn out to be one of the warmer days of the year as many cities east of the Sandias hit 90+ degrees.

Meanwhile, the metro area will break into the lower 80s with more strong afternoon winds. We’re also under red flag warnings as wind gusts will hit the 40-45 mph range again this afternoon. But even stronger wind speeds are forecasted for Monday ahead of a stronger cold front.

This next weather maker will tank temperatures 20-25 degrees, sending us back to early March weather. It’ll also increase rain chances across the state Tuesday and Wednesday. But we’ll rebound quickly late week as some of the warmest weather yet moves our way next weekend.