Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing a much milder start to the day compared to yesterday. We’re already in the 40s for central and southern NM, but some colder temps are once again over Taos and Grants. So you’ll maybe need those winter coats for a few hours this morning before the much warmer temps arrive this afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 70s in Albuquerque, middle 80s for Roswell, upper 60s in Santa Fe and Farmington under sunny skies. Strong winds will begin cranking east of the mountains as well as western NM with 35-50 mph gusts. Red flag warnings are posted for the eastern plains today, but we’ll see high fire danger Monday statewide with even stronger winds.

Temperatures will be the warmest all year Monday with upper 80s southeast and middle for the Rio Grande Valley. We’ll see strong southwesterly winds and mostly sunny skies again. So enjoy the relatively calmer day today, because conditions rapidly deteriorate Monday into Tuesday as the next storm plows through New Mexico. We’ll have dangerous crosswinds on the highways with near hurricane force wind gusts once again, similar to some of the wind storms in February. And so, more blowing dust as temperatures also drop 25° behind that cold front later Tuesday west to east. We’ll finally calm down midweek and begin warming up heading into Easter weekend.