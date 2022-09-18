Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to milder conditions compared to Saturday morning. Temps are on average 5-10° warmer than yesterday. So maybe only the lighter jackets needed this morning north where lows are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We’ll continue to see a wide temperature range given the dry air today. Highs will once again warm 30-40° by the afternoon, climbing to the upper 80s for Albuquerque, middle 80s for Santa Fe, and middle 90s for Roswell. The only difference is that we’ll see more clouds and isolated storms develop over western NM. Some of these will try to push into the Rio Grande Valley, but the very dry air will limit this.

Our overall upper-level pattern features a developing area of high pressure which will pull some tropical moisture northward over the coming days. The best rain coverage looks to be over the higher terrain in western New Mexico.

Some areas could see some burn scar flash flooding early to midweek as the state gets one last push of monsoon moisture. Temperatures will trend 5-10° above average central and east, and near average west with more clouds and showers in the forecast.