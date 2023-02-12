Good Sunday morning everyone! Temps are a solid 10-15° warmer than yesterday morning. A couple of light sprinkles are possible in the East Mountains, otherwise we’ll clear out from west to east today. Enjoy the day, since it’ll be the warmest day in the forecast. High temps will reach 60° in the Rio Grande Valley, near 70° close to Roswell/Carlsbad and in the middle 50s for Santa Fe. Clouds increase late tonight as a powerful storm moves over the desert southwest.

At first it’ll be too warm for snow accumulation in central and southern NM. But, as colder air arrives with this storm, some rain showers will change to snow in the mountains. Overall, the wind will be a bigger factor with this storm for southern NM with gusts 60-65 mph.

Valley and rain showers begin later Monday afternoon. Winter storm watches are in effect for the northern mountains Monday into Tuesday where 8-12″+ of snow could fall over 8,000 ft. Our dwindling snowpack will finally see some revival. Valentine’s Day will be in between storms, but will still be windy and cooler with snow showers far north. Our second storm looks more interesting given how cold it’ll be with widespread snow and temps 20-25° below average! This one will have impacts statewide to those roadways. Accumulating snow is likely down to the valley floors as bitter cold wind chills arrive.