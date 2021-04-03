Even milder Saturday with afternoon showers in the southeast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to abundant sunshine and mild temps across most of New Mexico. Our temps will climb a solid 10-15 degrees above average. But as a weak area of low pressure wanders across the state, look for scattered showers returning Saturday afternoon across the southeastern plains as well as some central mountains.

For our Easter Sunday, look for some record highs across western NM as highs topple the low to middle 80s with lots of sunshine. Perfect weather for some outdoor Easter egg hunts. Our early summer weather continues Monday with more records across parts of the region.

Our next weather-maker arrives by Tuesday afternoon with more high winds across the northern part of the state. A weaker back door cold front will drag across the area later that night.