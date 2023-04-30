Suddenly we find ourselves in a summer pattern with high temperatures reaching 87° in Albuquerque, 96° in Roswell, 80° in Santa Fe. These temperatures are closer to late May early June! Some of these are the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since late September last year. With this forecast, we’ll hold on to the warmer temperatures across most of the state, but add some clouds and moisture. Even now, we’re seeing a very weak cold front cross the northeast plains. It’s cooling some cities like Clayton and Raton and changing our wind direction. So overnight, we’ll start to see some moisture for parts of the east. Expect mainly clear skies and mild temps.

By Monday afternoon, some better shower chances begin sprouting for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains into the NE plains. We’ll cool off 10° for Roswell thanks to the front and more cloud cover. In Albuquerque, highs will reach the lower 80s with mainly cloudy skies. Our best rain chance comes Tuesday afternoon. A line of storms will develop late day east of the mountains. These could produce some locally heavy rain and small hail possibly for this area. So take the umbrella that afternoon. Mid to late week, our temperatures will slowly fall back to average as we clear the moisture out of the state. This means stronger winds return to the forecast to close the week.