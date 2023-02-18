Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re enjoying a much milder start to the day with temps a solid 10-15° warmer than Friday. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with some showers possible far south in Lea and Grant counties. Hobbs is seeing some heavier snow showers, but these won’t last long with drier air and clear skies quickly returning later today. Highs will rebound another 10° or so. We’ll climb to the lower 50s in Albuquerque, upper 40s in Santa Fe, and lower 60s in Roswell. More clouds/moisture will arrive Sunday with better rain coverage for southern NM.

Temperatures overall will be warmer throughout next week, but it’ll come at a cost of high and potentially damaging wind gusts. Eastern New Mexico this weekend will be quite breezy with gusts 35-45 mph. They’ll only strengthen next week as more storms build into the region. And so our wind machine will crank up with gusts over 50-60 mph east of the mountains. Wednesday, a powerful storm will cross the Rockies. We can expect widespread extreme wind gusts by the afternoon with some gusts exceeding 70 mph! This could create blowing dust and even some power outages.