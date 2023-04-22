Good Saturday morning everyone! Temperatures are much milder waking up this morning compared to yesterday. We’re near 50° in the ABQ metro with partly cloudy skies. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine throughout the weekend as we begin seeing some moisture arrive. Another main feature to our weather story this weekend is the backdoor cold front. It’s already spilling into northeast New Mexico this morning with stronger wind gusts 25-35 mph. So, it’ll be a big divide between west and east this weekend. High temps will be close to average west and central, while much colder east. We’re actually seeing scattered snow showers near Pueblo, Colorado this morning. So these colder temps will significantly affect eastern NM this weekend with highs only in the lower 50s for Clayton and Raton.

Stronger canyon winds are also possible into Albuquerque and Santa Fe overnight tonight into Sunday. We’ll also begin increasing rain chances late weekend through early next week, especially over the higher terrain for north/central New Mexico. There’s still colder air to our north with this forecast, so the stronger spring breezes will continue through next week with the windiest days coming Monday and Tuesday.