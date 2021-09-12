Milder, clear start before more high heat builds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several records were either broken or tied Saturday across the state. High heat continues Sunday thanks to strong high pressure right over us. But this ridge will slowly drift southwest, taking the near-record heat with it.

This will allow a weak cold front to pass the region Tuesday, lowering our temps between 5-10 degrees. We’ll also see windy weather across the northeast with some scattered storms in the forecast midweek. This looks to be our only real chance to see any rain in the state as we hold onto very dry and warm weather into the extended forecast.

Our temperatures for Sunday will climb into the middle 90s for ABQ and upper 90s for Roswell north into Tucumcari. Santa Fe will hit 90 degrees once again, breaking a new daily record high. The summer temps stick around through next weekend as we’ll contend with more high heat under sunny skies. The ridge looks to return keeping any rain chances at bay.