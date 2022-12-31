Happy New Year’s Eve! Temperatures are milder waking up this morning for several reasons: higher moisture/clouds are in the state, plus higher wind speeds. Temps are in the middle to upper 40s over eastern NM, thanks to stronger wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Las Vegas has wind gusts nearing 50 mph! Wind advisories are in effect for the northeast plains, Estancia Valley, and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Some lighter snow showers are falling in the Jemez Mountains northward into the San Juan. These will continue far north through this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be a milder day with peaks of sunshine. Highs will soar well into the middle 60s east, lower 50s central, and upper 40s west.

Then New Year’s Day, the bigger storm will affect the entire viewing area in some way. First the rain/snow will start over far western NM. Snow levels will begin quite high, around 8,000-8,500 ft. Winter storm watches are in effect for the southwest mountains and the San Juan Mountains where 6-12″+ could fall through Monday. Otherwise, much lower snowfall will affect the lower valleys. We’ll initially start as rain shower mid to late afternoon Sunday for Albuquerque. This will mix with snow as the cold front moves through the state Sunday night. Road conditions will be slippery for western NM near the Continental Divide Monday morning with a couple inches of snow from this storm. Our pattern stays active later Tuesday with another weaker storm impacting the state. Temps will stay near to slightly below average next week.