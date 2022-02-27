NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hope everyone had a great Sunday enjoying some calmer, sunny weather. There’s a whole lot more to come this next week, as we’ll see some of the year’s warmest weather yet. For Sunday night, we’ll see increasing clouds from the west. This will make way for some pretty sunsets tonight and also help us stay warmer overnight. Many cities will be close to 10° warmer than Sunday morning. This will definitely set the tone for a spring-like week. Monday will feature cloudy skies south and mostly sunny far north. We’ll warm back to near average temperatures as the Albuquerque metro area approaches 60°. As an added bonus, wind speeds will also be calmer!

A strong ridge of high pressure moves over the Four Corners Tuesday, dramatically boosting our highs statewide. We’ll get back in the 60s pretty much everywhere with full March sunshine. March will come in like a lamb as the milder temps continue Wednesday and Thursday. The Rio Grande Valley will approach 70° for the year these days while the southeast side of the state nears 80°! Grab those shorts and T-shirts for a few days before some cooler, more unsettled weather arrives for next weekend. We could still pick up some lighter mountain snow showers with high winds for the rest of us.