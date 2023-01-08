Another great day for New Mexico! Highs temps were above average with 50s central, 60s south and east, and 40s north under mostly sunny skies and relatively lighter winds. The eastern plains saw some downsloping winds which helped warm their temps compared to Saturday.

The Four Corners had some clouds move through the skies this afternoon all from the active weather pattern over central California. We’ll catch one of those storms midweek, bringing the area some strong wind gusts and northern mountain snow.

Monday will feature even milder temps and windier conditions east of the mountains. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common across the eastern plains. It’ll be relatively calm and mild west and central with highs in the middle 50s for Albuquerque, upper 60s for Roswell, and near 50° for Santa Fe. Skies remain mainly sunny once again. Tuesday is when wind gusts begin getting interesting. They continue strengthening ahead of a quick-hitting storm Wednesday. Gusts increase to 35-50 mph east of the mountains. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs 10-15° above average.

By Wednesday, some hazardous conditions will impact the state with powerful crosswinds on the highways and some accumulating snow for the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains. This storm quickly exits by early Thursday morning, giving us quieter and milder weather to close the week.