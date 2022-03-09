NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a cold start to the week, we’re looking at warming temps this afternoon with breezy conditions. Wind gusts from the west will be rather strong with peak gusts 35-45 mph once again. But it’ll help many areas east of the mountains warm up thanks to the downsloping flow. Wednesday’s highs will climb into the middle 50s for the RGV and upper 60s for Roswell. For the northern mountains, it won’t be quite as warm since the next powerful winter storm is already strengthening across Utah and Colorado. We’ll begin seeing deteriorating conditions from north to south beginning early Thursday morning. Heavy snow is expected for the northern mountains.

Accumulating snow is even expected across central New Mexico including Rio Rancho and Albuquerque late Thursday night into Friday morning. A general 1-2″ of snow could highly impact the am commute Friday morning as colder air rushes behind the cold front. Temps will be very cold Friday with highs 20-25° below average for eastern NM. This storm slowly moves out Friday with clearing skies and cold temps into Saturday morning. For the weekend, expect a warming trend with full sunshine. Come Sunday, temps will be back to normal for early to mid March.