Mild west, very cold east Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Certainly a tale of two seasons across New Mexico Thursday featuring the bitterly cold and dry east while much warmer weather prevails west. Some cirrus clouds mark the only difference today, but those are slowly moving out. So the cold front did a number for eastern New Mexico as temperatures are down 20-25° from yesterday with wind chills in the teens! The arctic air comes straight from Canada as another polar comes down, this time sparing west and central New Mexico.

By Friday, the frigid temperatures will be a thing of the past as stronger downsloping winds arrive. So high temperatures will rebound 30°+ in spots! The stronger wind speeds will be around through the first half of the weekend ahead of a Pacific cold front. Highs will climb into the upper 50s for Albuquerque Friday before this happens. The front will put an end to the statewide by Sunday.

The front will cool high temperatures off 10-20° as we stay dry. The only chance at some light snow showers will be confined to southern Colorado. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with more seasonal temps for early to mid-January. Unfortunately, we won’t lose those breezes as gusts top 20-25 mph east. Next week starts off dry and mild, but a trough of low pressure will develop near southern California. This could bring us some rain chances by the middle of next week.