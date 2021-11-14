Mild under mostly clear skies tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A band of cirrus clouds is moving through northern New Mexico Sunday evening, giving way to some beautiful sunset shots. These high clouds will continue pushing south this evening while milder temperatures continue to close the weekend. High pressure continues to give us well above average temps but will slowly move away from us to open the week.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and the calmest day of the week as temperatures soar to near 70° for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Highs will crack the 80s east of the mountains, setting up some near-record highs for Roswell, Clovis, and Carlsbad. By Tuesday, our weather pattern will begin changing with some more clouds and stronger wind gusts 25-35 mph. We’ll stay dry once again through this storm as a potent backdoor cold front crashes temperatures 15-20°+ mid to late week. It’ll begin feeling more like mid-November as the stronger wind speeds stick around to close next week.