Tuesday morning is starting in the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, with low and high clouds across the state. There is patchy fog and thick, low clouds in eastern New Mexico, especially near the Pecos River Valley, including Roswell and Carlsbad. The Sacramento and east mountains are also seeing low clouds and patchy fog.

Fog will lift throughout the morning. However, high clouds will push in from the west, and clouds will stream in over the state for much of the day, especially along and south of I-40. Areas north of I-40 will see sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer by just a couple of degrees today. Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer, with high temperatures about ten to fifteen degrees above average.