Mild Tuesday morning as cold front brings whipping winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild and mostly calm, with no issues for the morning commute. A cold front will start to move into northern New Mexico and southern Colorado throughout the morning, which will stunt daytime temperatures in the 50s there. Central and southern New Mexico will still warm into the 70s and 80s due to the later arrival of the front. The front pushes south through the day, bringing whipping winds to the state.

Wind advisories will be in effect for most of New Mexico, as we are expecting wind gusts up to around 50 mph out of the W/NW. Red Flag Warnings, meaning high fire danger, will be in effect for the entire state midday through the evening. Wildfires could spread rapidly if a spark lands on any dry brush.