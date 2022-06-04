Temperatures will continue their warming trend for Sunday, adding a few degrees to our high temperatures from Saturday afternoon. Albuquerque almost hit 90° while Roswell approached 100°. Even higher heat will build in the state throughout the next week. Beginning tonight, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies north, clearer south with milder temps everywhere. Wind speeds are calming down after some higher gusts earlier in the day. Sunday will feature more PM gusts across the northern mountains 30-40 mph. Highs will be in the lower 90s for the RGV, middle 80s for Santa Fe, and the lower 100s for Roswell.

Later Sunday night into Monday, we’ll look at our first of several backdoor cold fronts that will bring rain chances back over far northeast NM Monday afternoon. Other than this area, the vast majority of the state will see sunny skies and even hotter temperatures. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will begin building across central Texas. This will ultimately help us heat up as well as weaken the wind gusts. However, a stronger backdoor front pushes in late Tuesday into Wednesday. This provides afternoon storm chances for the eastern half of the state mid to late week again. Some locally heavy downpours can be expected east of the mountains as we try to break Albuquerque’s 65 day rain-free streak.