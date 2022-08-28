It was a rather hot Sunday as temperatures warmed a couple degrees this afternoon compared to Saturday. Highs reached 91° for Albuquerque, 88° for Santa Fe, and 98° for Roswell. It was Albuquerque’s 57th 90° of the year, and we have one more on the way Monday. This afternoon, the higher terrain both south and west of the metro had some storm activity mainly north of the Gila into the Black Mountains. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle shortly after sunset as skies turn mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will also be fairly mild before one more very hot day. Monday will have the highest temps in the forecast period with highs reaching into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro and Roswell nearly hitting triple digits.

But big changes are coming later Monday over eastern NM as a cold front moves through the state. Moderate to heavy rain will likely fall near Santa Rosa southward to Roswell. If you live anywhere in eastern NM Monday, plan on some rather strong to violent storms later in the evening which could produce some localized flash flooding. For the RGV, we’ll catch a canyon wind later Monday night into Tuesday morning signaling a change in our weather as well. Scattered afternoon storms will push into central New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Temps will drop a several degrees because of this. So we’ll be a touch below seasonal averages for late August/early September.