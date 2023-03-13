NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and cool. Light showers are ending in northeast New Mexico, and we will see more sunshine in northern and central New Mexico once the sun comes up. More clouds will roll in by midday, and a disturbance will bring rain and mountain snow showers to central and northern New Mexico by the afternoon and evening.

There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms as well, which may produce stronger wind gusts, and hail or graupel. Snow may accumulate around a trace to three inches in the northern mountains. Temperatures will stay mild, in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be a nicer day, with more sunshine and temperatures will warm up a few degrees. The next storm will hit on Wednesday to Thursday, bringing widespread rain showers, mountain snow and colder temperatures.