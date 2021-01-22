Mild temperatures, winds Friday ahead of rain and snow this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense fog and freezing fog have settled into southern and western New Mexico and around Alamosa, CO. It won’t completely dissipate until the late morning hours. Some low cloud cover may even stick around until noon. The afternoon will, however, be sunnier for much of the state. Clouds will move into northern New Mexico this afternoon, and scattered rain showers will be possible in the Four Corners. Temperatures will be mild and winds calmer, even for the east mountains/plains.

Heavy snow will start to accumulate tonight in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains. Expect messy mountain roads by tomorrow morning. Snow will come down most of Saturday for southern Colorado and New Mexico northern mountains. Then, on Sunday, a larger storm will move in, bringing widespread snow and rain to the state.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect, with the Tusas Mountains, including Chama, expecting 1-3″ of snow, and 5-10″ above 7,500′. The SW San Juans will see 6-15″ of snow and up to 24″ at the highest passes and peaks.