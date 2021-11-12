Mild temperatures and sunny skies Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many areas east of the mountains won’t make it out of the 50s due to a cold front that came in on Thursday night! This cool air is short-lived as high pressure builds into the desert southwest. This will once again lead us to significant warming as temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above average under sunny skies.

This warm-up will have us reaching the 70s here in the metro and some spots getting close to the 80s. Come Monday and Tuesday will we see our warmest days as temperatures soar to the high 60s, 70s, and low 80s throughout the state.