Mild temperatures and rain showers on tap this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have several events going on throughout the state this weekend, so the forecast will be rather important leading up to Balloon Fiesta. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temps across the state Friday, the exception being southwest New Mexico.

High temperatures make their way into the mid-80s for the Albuquerque metro area under partly cloudy skies. An area of low pressure will begin strengthening some over western Arizona late weekend into early next week. This will keep the showers and storms alive across the western half of our state especially over the higher ground.

Temperatures will slowly cool off a few degrees heading into early next week with the cloudier/rainier conditions at play. Heading into next week, a fairly active pattern looks likely leading up to the fiesta. Another storm near the Baja Peninsula could impact the first couple of days of the Balloon Fiesta. The end of the monsoon season could be a summary of the season, active.