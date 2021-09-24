Mild temperatures and rain showers on tap this weekend

Weather Video Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have several events going on throughout the state this weekend, so the forecast will be rather important leading up to Balloon Fiesta. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temps across the state Friday, the exception being southwest New Mexico.

Forecast Continues Below

High temperatures make their way into the mid-80s for the Albuquerque metro area under partly cloudy skies. An area of low pressure will begin strengthening some over western Arizona late weekend into early next week. This will keep the showers and storms alive across the western half of our state especially over the higher ground.

Temperatures will slowly cool off a few degrees heading into early next week with the cloudier/rainier conditions at play. Heading into next week, a fairly active pattern looks likely leading up to the fiesta. Another storm near the Baja Peninsula could impact the first couple of days of the Balloon Fiesta. The end of the monsoon season could be a summary of the season, active.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES