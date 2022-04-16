We have perfect spring weather this Easter weekend as temperatures climbed to 81° for the ABQ metro area and 85° for Socorro. Taos even made it to 70° this afternoon with some rather strong wind gusts once again. We had a weaker backdoor front slide through northeast NM earlier Saturday which dropped temps 10-15° for Clayton and Raton as well as kicked up high wind gusts 40-45 mph across the northwest highlands. Sky conditions are clearing out tonight as much drier air works in the west. This will set up a very dry and sunny Easter Sunday as the strongest winds shift into northeastern NM. Red flag warnings will once again be in effect throughout the day for this region.

With the drier air in place, temperatures will quickly warm tomorrow as highs approach 80° again for the RGV. But much warmer temps arrive for the east with highs reaching 90° for Roswell and mid 80s for Santa Rosa/Tucumcari. A ridge of high pressure builds across southwest NM early next week. So this will bring even warmer temps to the state. However, an active pattern for the Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West continues. This means continued strong winds each day with Tuesday once again looking to be a very windy one as some moisture moves into eastern New Mexico. Shower chances still look to be non-existent despite the change of wind direction. A disturbance moves east later Tuesday ushering more dry air from the west with powerful wind gusts 40-50 mph across northern NM. Temperatures remain 5-10° above average next week.