Good morning everyone! We’re looking at great weather conditions this morning for day 2 of the fiesta. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as our morning lows are near 60°. The breezes also aren’t too concerning, unlike Saturday evening.

Our evening Balloon Fiesta event will have some weather challenges with increasing storm coverage. A very slow-moving cold front will approach the state later tonight into Monday.

Widespread heavy rain will move into the Four Corners this afternoon and push southeast into the metro closer to sunset. These storms will once again kick up some stronger wind gusts over 25-30 mph.

Early next week, the cold front continues to draw moisture into New Mexico bringing widespread rain coverage to both mountains and valleys. Not many changes in the forecast throughout the week as we also tap into some tropical moisture from Hurricane Orlene in the Pacific. This keeps the active and unsettled weather pattern alive for most of us, with the exception over southeast NM.

High temps will cool 5-8° with the cold front too. So we’ll begin feeling more like fall. Afternoon events at Fiesta Park look rather questionable, but morning events should have more luck.