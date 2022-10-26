NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is a bit milder, with above freezing temperatures for the Metro and southern New Mexico, but typical 20s and low 30s for the north and west parts of the state. Today will be a warmer, mostly sunny day. The mountains will see some breezes up to 25 mph, with lighter winds in the valley.

The next storm arrives on Thursday. It will bring rain and mountain snow to northern New Mexico from the morning commute to late in the evening. The heaviest snow will fall in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. Several inches of accumulation will be possible from Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. Rain is expected across eastern New Mexico through Thursday evening and night. The Metro may see a couple spot rain showers, but the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley and southwest New Mexico will stay driest.