NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rounds of high clouds will move in from the north midday through the evening. A backdoor cold front will bring breezy winds in the northeast highlands, with gusts up to around 30 mph. The cold front will be shallow and weak, not making it into the Rio Grande Valley, and only cooling temperatures by a few degrees in eastern New Mexico by Wednesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, mild, and warmer than a normal day. Another cold front will arrive Thursday morning, bringing a slight chance for snow in the northern mountains. High pressure arrives briefly on Friday, warming temperatures up big time, before a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. This cold front will be the strongest, with the biggest cool down for the state, and the best chance for snow in north/northeast New Mexico.