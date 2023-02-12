What a super Super Bowl Sunday! High temps soared into the lower 60s for the ABQ metro and middle to upper 60s south and east. The clouds cleared away for northern and western NM, however clouds and even lighter sprinkles fell for parts of the southeast corner. Hope you enjoyed the warmth, since two major winter storms are on their way this week. The first one arrives Monday afternoon with mountain snow north, valley rain for the evening commute, and high wind gusts over southern NM. We have winter weather advisories and wind advisories blanketed all over the state beginning Monday morning. And so we’ll increase the clouds late morning before the showers arrive later in the afternoon. Our evening commute in Albuquerque will be affected, but temps will be too warm for snow.

Monday will be a very windy for southern NM with gusts between 45-60 mph late Monday night into Tuesday for the Sacramento Mountains. We’ll stay breezy Tuesday with scattered snow showers north continuing. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Jemez above 8,000 ft will pick up 8-12″ of snow through Tuesday. The East Mountains will see 1-3″ from the first storm. Most of the state stays dry Valentine’s Day, before the arctic blast comes Wednesday. With this front, we’ll see widespread snow down to the valleys as temps plunge 20-25° below average! This storm will have big impacts for roadways. Allow extra time in your travels Wednesday morning.