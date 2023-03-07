Mild to warm and windy to breezy but dry conditions will persist this work week. Overnight, cloud coverage and moisture may bring some fog across the east with freezing fog possible in Union and Quay counties. Cloud coverage will also keep temperatures a bit warmer, with above freezing conditions along and south of I-40.

Westerly winds will pick back up into tomorrow, bringing more dry air and sunshine to the state. With dry air and more sunshine, temperatures will be able to warm back up above average across New Mexico. Albuquerque has the potential to see the first 70 degree day of 2023. More cloud coverage will return Thursday as a storm system pushes to our North, but it will be dry across New Mexico. It will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler into Thursday as well, especially across the Four Corners.

High pressure will dominate by the late week, before another disturbance pushes into Northern New Mexico Saturday. Snow will begin in southwestern Colorado before pushing into the Four Corners and transitioning to rain. Northern Mountain/southern Colorado snow is expected, with valley rain across the northwest and north central parts of the state. Winds will pick up north as well, with wind advisories or warnings most likely going to be issued.