Mild overnight as skies become clear

Our highs climbed into the lower and middle 80s for Saturday. We’ll be looking at a very mild night with cirrus clouds slowly making their way out of the region. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. For Sunday, look for another warm day with more wind but less cloud cover. Highs should push their way into the middle 80s across central NM and into the 90s for the southern half.

With that said, we’ll see high fire danger with extremely low relative humidity levels. Gusts will occasionally blow over 40-45 mph during the afternoon under mainly sunny skies. But a big change in our temps is coming by Monday. We’ll lose around 15-20 degrees across the state. Northeastern NM will also see some heavier rain showers by Monday afternoon as some high temperatures struggle to climb above 55-60 degrees! We’ll begin drying out, as well as warming up, by Tuesday afternoon state-wide.