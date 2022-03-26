We suddenly find ourselves in a late spring/early summer weather this weekend after a midweek snowstorm. Highs Saturday reached 77° in Albuquerque this afternoon, making it the warmest day in five months. Even Taos and Santa Fe made it into the 70s. We’re now seeing high clouds continue to push their way into the state tonight. Skies are becoming mostly cloudy as some moisture arrives from the Pacific. This means a much milder night ahead as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. From there, our temps will gain even more ground Sunday as highs push 10-15° above average for late March. Albuquerque will make a run at 80° and Roswell will approach 90°. Southwest winds will begin strengthening as well throughout the afternoon.

Gusts will range between 20-30 mph Sunday, but they’ll serve as a precursor to a much windier day Monday as our weather changes once again. A deep trough will develop over the southwest bringing more widespread precipitation to the state mainly falling as rain for the valleys. So don’t get to used to these warmer temperatures. Showers spread across western NM Tuesday morning. The RGV will see rain showers Tuesday afternoon. Snow levels look to remain above 8,000 ft. So the mountains could pick up a few more inches of snow through Wednesday, especially in the Sangre de Cristo. Our pattern stays unsettled and cooler than average to close the week and begin April. We’ll also keep the high wind gusts in the forecast all week long as well.