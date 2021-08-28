Mild, muggy start to Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was another dark and stormy night across Albuquerque! The rains fell and the winds blew. Parts of Torrance County received 2-3″ of rain while the ABQ metro area saw rain as well. There’s plenty of low-level moisture in place this weekend to produce more scattered late-day storms. This higher humidity is slowly working to lower our afternoon temperatures. But it’ll still remain warm and humid through Sunday before some drier air arrivers Monday.

The greatest storm threat Saturday will be for northeast New Mexico into the Sangre de Cristo as well as southwest NM in the Gila. The storm threat shifts Sunday to the metro area across I-40 eastbound to Santa Rosa. This could affect any outdoor dinner plans.

Monday through Wednesday drier air arrives from higher pressure. But after this, the remnants of Hurricane Nora will begin impacting our weather pattern with cooler temps and better rain chances.