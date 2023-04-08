It’s a beautiful Saturday all across New Mexico as temperatures are soaring into the upper 60s in Albuquerque and middle 70s south and east of the mountains. However, clouds are now spilling into central NM as a very weak disturbance moves through the state. The higher terrain could pick up some brief lighter showers/drizzle. We’re also picking up some gusty winds with these brief showers and virga. Look for the clouds to stick around this evening before clearing out overnight from west to east. Due to the clouds, we’re in store for a mild night.

Waking up on Easter morning, it’ll feel like spring with mild morning temperatures and clearing skies. There’ll still be some slight shower chances for eastern NM with southeasterly winds Sunday afternoon into Monday.

For the west, we’ll see sunny skies and warm temp with highs in the upper 60s. Over central NM, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s. Eastern NM will see more clouds but still have a warm Easter with highs in the lower 70s.

A ridge of high pressure builds into the state later this weekend, allowing temperatures to soar into the lower 80s for the Rio Grande Valley. It’ll be the warmest weather so far this year.

The winds begin strengthening midweek ahead of our next scraper storm. Impacts will be much less widespread and severe than this week’s storm, however. Temperatures cool off closer to average later in the forecast.