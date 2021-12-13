Mild Monday, but another winter storm arrives midweek

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly for all, but daytime temperatures will be warmer than they were over the weekend. Southwest flow will help warm temperatures up Monday and Tuesday. Breezes will be up to around 30 mph in the east plains Monday afternoon, and most of New Mexico will become breezy to windy on Tuesday, with gusts around 25-35 mph.

The next storm will arrive Wednesday, bringing the strongest wind, a cold front, and some rain and snow. Winds will gust up to 70 mph in the mountains and into the 40-60 mph range throughout the rest of New Mexico on Wednesday. Spotty rain and snow showers will arrive in the west half of the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, with heavier snow moving into the mountains Tuesday night.

We’ll wake up to snow and some rain showers Wednesday morning, and precipication will come to an end during the day. Only around 1-3″ of snow will be possible in the New Mexico mountains, but the San Juan Mountains could see another 6-10″ in the high terrain.